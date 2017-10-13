Town passes Beach Boulevard expenditure

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials took steps here Tuesday to allow for a $302,115 upgrade to Beach Blvd.

“We had only budgeted $294,000 (in last year’s budget). Our city engineer advised that the cost for the street improvements is $302, 115,” City Manager Rolando Vela told the Town Council of the needed two-step process to amend a resolution and consider a new ordinance that would amend the current-year budget.

Funds to make up the difference will come from reserve funds, he added. The Council will consider the ordinance on its final reading on Nov. 14.

The funds will pay for an overall resurfacing of the roadway.

In other Town business, the Council approved an agreement with the University of Texas Health Science Center that will implement a three-month contract where the Town will receive $18,250 for a federal health grant. Funds derived from the grant have gone toward the purchase of exercise equipment, the city manager told the board.

