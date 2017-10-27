Lady Tarpons topple Rio Hondo in regular season finale

By PETE BANDA

Special to the PRESS

reporter@sbnewspaper.com

The Lady Bobcats dropped their final district game of the season to the Port Isabel lady Tarpons 25-16,

25-15, 17-25, 25-16. Because of the loss, Rio Hondo and Progreso tied for fourth place in 32-4A at 6-8 and will have a play-in match at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Progreso to figure out which of them makes it to the postseason.

For the Tarpons, it will be the fourth time in the last five years the team has made the playoffs – all since Head Coach Julie Breedlove took over the team. Port Isabel will finish the season in third place and will play against the second place finisher from the district 31-4A in the Bi-district title match next week.

“I’m very proud of the way this team fought all year and we’re all excited to start the next phase of our season,” said Breedlove. “We have a set of goals we want to accomplish at the start of the season and making the playoffs is just one of those goals. Now we need to see how far we can advance.”

The Lady Tarpons finished the season with an 8-6 district record this season and will enter the playoffs having won their last two games. At this point, it appears Port Isabel will take on the team from West Oso in their playoff bout.

