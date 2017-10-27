Orange Grove plays ball control

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The name of the game was ball control and the Bulldogs of Orange Grove played it well as they got past the Port Isabel Tarpons, 37-20, last Friday night at Tarpon Stadium.

“They did what we were hoping they wouldn’t be able to do,” Tarpon Head Coach Jaime Infante said afterwards. “They played the possession game and did a great job on time-of-possession.”

Port Isabel actually had the same number of offensive series, nine, as Orange Grove did, but it was the Bulldogs who consistently made the most of their opportunities to score and keep the ball away from the Tarpon offense.

Orange Grove improves to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in District 16-4A Div. II play after their fourth straight win. Port Isabel is 1-6, 0-2.

“Offensively, we moved the ball well at times,” Coach Infante told the Press after the game. “I thought we shot ourselves in the foot a few times, and we had some mental errors, penalties that slowed down some of our offensive series.”

