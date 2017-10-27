LMWD discusses golf course, Long Island Village

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Golf course ponds, helping its largest customer, and annexing new land into its service area were all major topics of discussion during a regular meeting of the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) Board of Directors Wednesday evening.

An uncertainty in regards to the ownership future of the South Padre Island Golf Course in Laguna Vista has resulted in an unsightly mess for residents who own homes there. Some of the ponds and water hazards which dot the facility’s course have dried up or are not filled to capacity, leaving residents worried about their property values and dealing with an influx of mosquitos.

Approximately 1,000 properties surround the golf course, said resident William Carr, who, along with several other residents, has formed a group that is attempting to purchase the golf course from IBC Bank, which took over the property in a foreclosure.

During public comments at the top of the meeting, Carr said the group of 35 homeowners has already raised approximately $1.6 million to put toward the purchase of the property. “The golf course is in need of repair,” Carr said, adding that continued non-maintenance could lead to millions of dollars in lost property values.

Part of that neglected maintenance includes keeping the course’s ponds topped with water. The LMWD had previously entered into an agreement with the original owners of the golf course property to provide effluent water and raw water to fill the ponds.

