Candidates speak out on marina issue

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Management of the Laguna Vista marina, its development and future, are issues on the Nov. 7 special election in this coastal community.

The Town of Laguna Vista was notified it could face legal action if it adopts a proposed revised lease agreement with the Laguna Madre Recreation Association which currently operates the marina.

“The proposed lease agreement condones LVRA’s unlawful operation and codifies a policy of deliberate indifference toward the public’s property interest in the land subject to the lease,” reads a letter dated Aug. 8, from Brownsville-based lawyer Michael Gonzalez addressed to the Town’s attorney, Ricardo Morado.

At their Oct. 10 meeting, the Town Council voted to retract the proposed lease submitted to LVRA in order to re-examine and potentially revise the proposal.

Gonzalez represents an unnamed client to whom he refers as a “concerned resident of Laguna Vista who has retained this law firm to notify the Town of possible legal action regarding the Town Council’s imminent decision to extend and materially alter the existing lease.”

