Municipal, county, state and bond issues on November ballot

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Laguna Madre residents will have several items to consider in the November election.

All three incorporated cities — Port Isabel, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista — are holding municipal elections, while the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) is proposing a bond issue. Too, Cameron County is proposing to increase sales tax in unincorporated portions of the County, such as Laguna Heights. And lastly, the State of Texas is proposing several amendments to the state constitution.

On Election Day, voters can vote in the Port Isabel, South Padre Island, water district, county and state elections at two polling places in the Laguna Madre: Port Isabel City Hall and South Padre Island City Hall. Residents of Laguna Vista can vote in that town’s election at Laguna Vista City Hall, but must travel to Port Isabel or South Padre Island if they want to vote on the water district, county and state elections on Election Day.

Municipal Elections

Both South Padre Island and Laguna Vista are seeking to fill the unexpired terms of members of their councils.

South Padre Island voters will decide who will fill the Place 1 seat left vacant after Dennis Stahl chose to make a bid for mayor. With no opponents running against him, Stahl has been named mayor-elect. Councilwoman Alita Bagley also faced no opponents for her Place 4 seat and will likewise continue to serve on the council.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.