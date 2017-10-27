Council discusses water district proposal, pier

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Madre Water District’s (LMWD) bond proposal, short term rental policy, and ordinances related to Clayton’s Fishing Pier highlighted the Wednesday, Oct. 18 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Council members heard a presentation made by LMWD representatives about Proposition A, which calls for the issuance of $16,435,000 in bonds to pay for waste water treatment plant and other improvement projects. Voters will be asked to decide on the matter in the upcoming November election. Richard Correa, with Garver Engineering, explained the proposition would require increase property taxes by $33.75 per $100,000 valuation.

“Is the quality of the water going to get better as a result of all this expenditure?” inquired Council member Theresa Metty.

Correa explained that most of the seven projects associated are related to waste water treatment. “To answer your question, no,” Correa replied.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones brought up the question of odor control and lift station 19, citing numerous complaints received by the City in that area. “I just am concerned that y’all have already rehabbed this one and the complaints come in from anybody in that general area,” she said.

Charles Ortiz of LMWD explained that odor control is not a part of the proposed improvements.

“The odor control in that particular location is just as bad as it’s ever been,” added Mayor Barry Patel. He suggested the City and water district meet at a later time to discuss the issue.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.