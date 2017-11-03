100 votes cast in Laguna Vista race

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A total of 100 votes have been cast in early voting in the Laguna Vista Special City Council Election at City Hall as of Nov. 1, according to numbers released by Election Judge Alma Deckard.

The State Legislature also referred seven constitutional amendments to the ballot. Issues on the ballot include housing, banking, gambling, state executive officials, and taxes.

Early voting hours in Laguna Vista will be conclude Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., also at City Hall. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at City Hall.

Candidates in the local municipal race include former Councilman Richard Hinojosa, Victor Worrell and Don Hanson.

The special election will fill the vacated Place 5 seat on the Laguna Vista Town Council, resulting from the resignation of Councilman Gary Meschi in July.

Meschi cited personal reasons for his resignation, but also said he could not work with a Council that did not make decisions in the best interest of the community.

Since then, a lawsuit over adoption of a proposed new lease with the LMRA has been threatened. The Council subsequently, at their Oct. 10 meeting, voted to retract the proposed lease submitted to LVRA in order to re-examine and potentially revise the proposal.

