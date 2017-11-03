Humane Society to hold fundraiser Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Humane Society (LMHS) will be raising their glasses for a good cause this Friday during the 6th annual Meows, Mutts & Margaritas fundraiser.

The festive fundraiser will take place at Casa Mariposa on South Padre Island, explained LMHS President Beth Fedigan Wednesday. Proceeds from the event will go towards paying for the veterinary services the Humane Society provides to the strays it houses and rehomes, as well as for vet services it provides to area pet owners. “It raises money for our spay and neuter clinic. We have a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. We do surgeries a couple of times a month,” Fedigan said.

“We’re kind of a little MASH (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital)” Fedigan quipped. “We’re providing a service for everybody in the area that needs it,” she said.

