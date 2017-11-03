Champion Celebration

Family, friends join to celebrate historic building

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

“The Champion family is very proud,” said Louis Champion Thursday evening at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center.

Champion stood at a lectern facing a packed room of fellow Champion family members, Port Isabel residents, city leaders and others. He and his family were the guests of honor Thursday as the City hosted a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the mural which graces the façade of the building Champion once called home, the historic Champion Building.

Originally scheduled to take place in front of the restored mural, the festivities were forced indoors after rain and wind knocked out power to large swaths of Port Isabel’s downtown, including the Champion Building and the lights which shine on its two-story mural.

But the foul weather couldn’t dampen the celebratory atmosphere. As Champion stood to address the crowd, he held up a post card with a photo of the building. “This was my room right here,” he said with a laugh as he pointed to one of the second story windows. The crowd laughed.

The building was built by his grandfather, Charles Champion. He never got to meet his grandfather, he said, but he spent many years enjoying the combination home and store that his grandfather had built.

“I wish I had the opportunity to get to know my grandfather, who was, for the city of Port Isabel, he had plans for this area,” Champion said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.