24th Shrimp Cook-Off slated for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s that time of year again — the time where a big appetite and a love of seafood pay off big time. Yes, once again, it’s time for the World’s Championship Shrimp Cook-Off.

This year’s crustacean culinary contest has a few new things in store for fans, though. Chief among them is the fact that the Cook-Off is moving from Sunday to Saturday, explained Betty Wells, president of the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event each year.

But gastronomic delights are still on the agenda, Wells promised. “The food is the biggest attraction,” she said. As of press time, 15 professional and amateur groups had signed up to compete in the popular event. Competition registration is set to close by the end of business Friday, Wells said, encouraging last minute entrants to register.

Competitors compete for several prizes. One of the most popular, though, is the showmanship award. Contestants get really involved, donning fanciful costumes and decorating their booths.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.