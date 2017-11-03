«

Lady Tarpons fall in bi-district

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The season has come to an end for the Port Isabel High girls’ volleyball team.  The Lady Tarpons lost to Corpus Christi – West Oso in a first-round, bi-district playoff match, 3-1, at Riviera Tuesday night.

West Oso won by the scores of 25-15, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21.

“The first game we came out a little nervous, I think,” P.I. volleyball coach Julie Breedlove said Wednesday.  “The third game we kind of fell into our pace and started playing our game.”

A win in the fourth set would have forced a deciding fifth game but it didn’t turn out that way for Port Isabel.

“We got behind but we had a really strong comeback in that game,” Coach Breedlove said.  “It was just a little too late but we had a really strong fight in that fourth game.

