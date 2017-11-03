New season, new coach for Lady Tarpon hoops

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It’s a new season for Port Isabel High girls’ basketball and they will start the 2017-2018 season with a new coach. Hannah Burleson has assumed the head coaching duties for Lady Tarpon hoops and scheduled scrimmages have already been played.

The Press talked with Burleson this week and she shared her thoughts on the upcoming season.

“We held our own in all the scrimmages,” Burleson said Tuesday. “San Benito is a Top 10 Valley team, so we knew that would be a tough matchup. We played okay defense and that’s something I’m going to make some adjustments on. It was good to see us crash the boards hard.”

