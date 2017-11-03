Port Isabel man dies in hit and run

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel man died after a hit-and-run last Friday morning, authorities report.

Genaro Juarez Lopez, was walking near Isabel’s Café in Port Isabel when he was struck by a motorist at approximately 8:45 a.m., Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez (no relation) said in a phone interview earlier this week.

The driver, Brownsville resident Leonel Abarca, was not familiar with the area, Lopez said. He was attempting to return to Highway 100 from Port Road when the incident occurred, the chief said. “He was going to drive on Port Road to go back around at the light,” Lopez said.

“When he was turning there in front Isabel’s … he hit that gentleman,” he said.

Port Isabel EMS responded to the scene and attempted to resuscitate Lopez, continuing to perform CPR as they transported him to Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville, Lopez said.

