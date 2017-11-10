Aircraft Carrier Memorial to be unveiled Saturday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Monuments to US Navy aircraft carriers the Ranger, Constellation and Independence will be unveiled at Laguna Vista Veterans’ Memorial Park this Saturday as a highlight to the scheduled Veterans Day ceremony.

Events begin at 11 a.m. at the park, located on FM 510. All Veterans, families and friends are invited to attend.

Veterans who served on the Navy vessels will be attending the ceremony, according to Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela.

The location of the monuments at the Laguna Vista site are the result of efforts led by Dr. Bob Rice.

Laguna Vista Town Council members heard a presentation from Rice last year, suggesting the placement of the bollards taken from the Navy ships at the park. The Ranger and Constellation have been decommissioned and were dismantled at the Port of Brownsville recently.

