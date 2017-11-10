Island, Port Isabel to mark Veterans Day

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The communities of the Laguna Madre are proud to honor their veterans, and as such, will be hosting several Veterans Day festivities this weekend.

First up is the City of Port Isabel, which will be holding a ceremony at its Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The event is cohosted by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Guest speakers will be Port Isabel City Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora, who is himself a Vietnam veteran, Justice of the Peace Bennie Ochoa and Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema.

