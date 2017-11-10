Shrimp Cook-Off to be on national TV

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

More than a dozen competitors not only got the opportunity to vie for their shrimp dish to be crowned the winner of the 24th Annual World’s Championship Shrimp Cook-Off last Saturday, they will also gain national exposure, as crews representing the Food Network were on hand to film the event for a potential new program.

Christina Klimas, a representative for Pink Sneakers Productions, said the company was contracted by the Food Network to film the shrimp cook-off for a new program tentatively titled “Taste of Victory” to be aired sometime in 2018. The half hour-long program will feature food competitions across the United States, with each episode focusing on a different type of food.

Klimas said one of their associates discovered the shrimp festival while researching for the project, so they came to Port Isabel to cover the event. “It’s really beautiful here, really nice. We’re enjoying the beauty of the area and the community has been really friendly and welcoming,” Klimas said.

