Worrell wins Laguna Vista race

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Victor Worrell will be the next Laguna Vista Town Council member, following a big win Tuesday over two other candidates for the Place 5 position.

With a total of 216 votes, Worrell outpaced former Councilman Richard Hinojosa, who received 115 votes and Dan Hanson, who had 41 votes.

Worrell will fill the seat vacated by Gary Meschi, who resigned citing the inability to work with the existing board that he said did not make decisions in the best interest of the Town.

In early voting Worrell collected 116 votes while Hinojosa raised 51 and Hanson had 13. On Election Day, Worrell earned another 100 votes, to Hinojosa’s 64 and Hanson’s 28 votes.

