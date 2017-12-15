LMWD searches for new finance director

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) has begun its search for a new director of finance this week.

“She’s no longer with the district,” said General Manager Carlos Galvan of Sanjuana Garcia, who served as the district’s finance director for just over two and a half years.

The Board first introduced Garcia during a meeting in April 2015. She came to the District with 20 years of experience, including a stint at the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, according to information the PRESS reported at the time.

But Galvan was mum as to whether or not Garcia had been terminated by the District or had resigned. Speaking after a meeting of the LMWD Board of Directors Wednesday evening, he said further requests for information on the matter would be forwarded to the District’s legal counsel.

According to the agendas of previous meetings, the Board had been set to discuss the finance director position during executive session. The topic of the finance director position was again listed in Wednesday evening’s closed session agenda.

