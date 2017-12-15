Low cost vet clinic coming to LV

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Madre area residents will have access to low cost veterinary services in Laguna Vista at Roloff Park following approval of a proposal from a Dallas-based veterinarian during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

Dr. Jeannie A. Oehler, who operates Pet Wellness Center, a mobile veterinary service, will host the clinic on the third Saturday of every month from 1-5 p.m. at the park’s large gazebo on a six-month trial basis, the council decided.

Oehler said upon her arrival to the Valley last year, she saw the need for more access to veterinary care and established a mobile veterinary service which services multiple locations in the lower Valley. Laguna Vista is a central location to provide services, she said.

While rabies clinics are conducted in some cities, Oehler said her services are more thorough and includes exams, with referrals issued to a veterinarian if needed.

Services offered will be microchip placement for $25, rabies shots for $12, heartworm tests for $10 and medications at low costs.

The request for use of Roloff Park was placed on the agenda because the request requires Town Council approval, City Manager Rolando Vela said.

