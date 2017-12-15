Isla Blanca toll booth destroyed

By DINA ARÉVALO

The toll booth at the entrance to Isla Blanca Park was destroyed late last Thursday after it was struck by a motorist.

Authorities first noticed the damaged structure after 11 p.m. Thursday, Cameron County Park Rangers said. “A Park Ranger that was on patrol noticed that the entrance of Isla Blanca Park had been struck by a vehicle,” reads a statement released by the park rangers.

The vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 mega cab, had been abandoned at the scene. “The driver fled the scene of the accident and was not located at that time,” the statement reads.

