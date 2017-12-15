One dead after trailer fire

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel man was found dead after his trailer home was found engulfed in flames Saturday.

John Schartel, 54, was found after firefighters had extinguished the blaze. “Unfortunately, after the fire, we did discover that it was a fatal (fire),” Port Isabel Fire Chief John Sandoval said earlier this week.

An officer conducting routine patrols in the area noticed the fire on Bridge Street and alerted the Port Isabel Fire Department at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sandoval said. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed, Sandoval said.

