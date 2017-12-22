Cascos seeks return to public office

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Just one year after announcing he would resign from the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Carlos Cascos has announced he is once again ready to serve in public office.

The former Cameron County judge is seeking to once again fill that seat and has filed to run as the Republican candidate against either incumbent Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. or Robert Sanchez, who must first face each other in the Democratic primary.

“It was a constant drum beat,” Cascos said of the calls from supporters and members of the community for him to seek public office again.

“I believe I still have a few good years ahead of me that I can provide,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday.

Cascos acknowledged that the road ahead may not be easy. He was tapped by Gov. Greg Abbott to serve as 110th Secretary of State of Texas. After two years, however, he announced that he would step down. His resignation went into effect in January of this year.

“I’m sure people will come after me,” he said of having stepped away from two offices. But, he said, he intends to run “an issue-oriented, clean campaign.”

