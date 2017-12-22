Topless bar discussion postponed

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Laguna Vista attorney Larry Polsky has hit another snag in his attempt to develop a topless bar on South Padre Island.

Polsky initially applied in June of this year for a permit to construct a topless bar on land he owns north of County Beach Access #6, but after what he said was the sheriff’s department’s refusal to respond to the permit application, Polsky sued Cameron County and Sheriff Omar Lucio the following month.

In August, the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court held a public hearing to discuss the topless bar proposal. The meeting was attended by the county sheriff, as well as then mayor of South Padre Island, Barry Patel, then-Councilman Dennis Stahl, realtor Gayle Hood and private landowner Doyle Wells.

Patel and Stahl offered comments against the proposal, while Wells argued in favor of it in order to protect the interests and rights of private landowners, as well as what he termed a “double standard” that was being applied to Polsky’s application.

It was after that summer meeting that Sheriff Lucio decided to deny Polksy’ permit application. The attorney was notified of the decision on Nov. 27, he said, prompting him to file an appeal earlier this month.

“He made a request for an appeal, or a request for an evidentiary hearing on Dec. 8 after receiving notice that his initial application … had been denied by the sheriff’s department,” County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. said after an evidentiary hearing was held on the matter in the Commissioners’ Court Chambers Tuesday morning.

But the hearing, which came about as the result of Polsky’s request for an appeal, left little accomplished due to several issues, including questions about what judicial powers the County has, as well as legally mandated time constraints for holding the hearing.

