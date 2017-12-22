Tarpons top La Feria

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Tarpons topped the defending league champion La Feria Lions in a low-scoring contest, 35-29, Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym in the first district game of the season for both teams.

It was 10-6, La Feria, after a quarter of play. Even fewer points were put up on the board in the second period — nine total by both teams — as the visiting Lions took a 15-14 lead into the break.

“It was just a great team defensive effort,” Head Coach Mike Hazelton said after the game. “We were a little short-handed. We had to find a different way to win. We played more zone than we usually do.”

