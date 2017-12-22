Girls fall to La Feria in nail biter

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons lost to La Feria, 46-43, in a District 32-4A contest Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

It was the team’s first loss after starting off 2-0 in league play. Last week Port Isabel won on the road against Zapata, 75-53, and beat Raymondville, 50-20, at Tarpon Gym.

The Lady Tarpons took a 3-1 lead on a three-point play by Gabby Murchison and led 14-1 before the Lionettes began to chip away at that deficit.

P.I. led 16-8 at the start of the second quarter, was outscored 17-8 in that period, but still led by a point at the break, 25-24. The visiting Lionettes led 37-36 at the end of three.

