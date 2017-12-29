Parks & Rec choose Butterfly Park artwork

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The Island’s Butterfly Park and its proposed skate park topped discussions at the Wednesday, Dec. 20 meeting of the Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee. The committee also reflected the recently approved merger with the Keep SPI Beautiful Committee.

In regards to the Butterfly Park, the committee entertained two options for artwork to be installed there.

The first option for consideration included a sign illustrating the life cycle of the butterfly, which would cost $3,471.

The second involved a caterpillar-shaped bench/climber that would cost $2,100, according to Parks and Recreation Manager Anne Payne. She described the caterpillar piece as a climbable work of art that would be crafted by Andy Hancock, who specializes in chainsaw art and wood carving.

“I’m concerned about using wood in our environment,” cautioned committee member Carol Bolstad, noting the maintenance that may be required and its tendency to crack.

“We were thinking that it’s (the wood) from this environment, so it may weather better, and he (Hancock) does have a sealing process that he will do,” replied Payne.

After further discussion, the committee chose to recommend the butterfly life cycle sign over the caterpillar climber.

