P&Z mull extension requests

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Planning and Zoning Commission considered a pair of extension requests during its Thursday, Dec. 21 meeting.

The first of these was an appeal for a 90-day extension for the subdivision known as the Sandbar Estates, owned by Sandbar Properties, Inc.

“The applicant is requesting an extension so that they can get everything done before they record the plat,” reported Island Assistant City Manager Darla Jones. She added the City had no problem with the request.

Commissioner Gary Olle asked for clarification regarding the request, in which the property owners sought a 6-month extension versus a 90-day extension.

“I think we should give him a 6-month extension because he’s dealing with a lot of moving parts with Cameron County and everything else,” suggested Chair Patrick McNulty.

McNulty reasoned that since the property owners cannot come back for another extension, it would be wise to allow them enough time to complete their tasks.

The commission agreed with McNulty and unanimously approved the 6-month extension to Sandbar Properties, Inc.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.