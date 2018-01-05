Letter to the Editor for Jan. 4, 2018

Special to the PRESS

Dear Editor,

It was with much sadness I read of the passing of Walter B. Birdwell. Even though we did not agree on much I loved reading his Letters to the Editor in the Press. He was a brilliant writer who shared his passionate beliefs on a regular basis. He will be missed not only by his family and many friends, but also we he may have considered opponents. Rest in peace Walter, and thank you for your many wonderful contributions.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Etheridge

Laguna Vista

