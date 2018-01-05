Grulla holds off Lady Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon basketball team made the long trip to Rio Grande City Tuesday night and came up three points short against the Lady Gators of La Grulla, 57-54.

Port Isabel drops to 2-2 in district play and plays Progreso at Tarpon Gym this Friday.

The team, according to first-year head coach Hannah Burleson, did not play up to its usual standards.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Coach Burleson said Wednesday before a noon practice. “I don’t think we came out and played hard. We’ve played much better games than that,” she said.

