New Year’s Eve quiet for first responders

Frigid temperatures and rain over New Year’s Eve most likely played a role in what turned out to be a fairly uneventful holiday weekend for local law enforcement, officials report.

The only major incident to occur was a report of a vehicle on fire in Port Isabel just over an hour after the new calendar year began. “It was a mobile car wash van that had caught fire,” Port Isabel Fire Marshal John Sandoval said Tuesday.

Firefighters received a call of a vehicle on fire at the 600 block of South Garcia Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Sandoval said.

The vehicle was parked in a lot of a soon to be opened business, next to two other vehicles. “It was parked off the street at a commercial structure, where they’re (business) actually looking to open right now,” Sandoval said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before it was able to cause damage to the other vehicles or other nearby building, the fire marshal said.

