Isla Blanca RV park reservations to begin Jan. 15

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Beginning Jan. 15, the Cameron County Parks Department will begin accepting reservations for the 2018 summer season at the Isla Blanca RV Park. Park goers will only be able to rent a spot at the popular park for a maximum of three months.

The news comes after the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved the new reservation guidelines during a meeting last month, on Dec. 12. The changes are part of an effort by the Court to give more people an opportunity to make use of the RV park and dissuade people from maintaining control of a particular spot for extended periods of time.

“What I’m trying to make sure is (we) avoid the problem that we had for decades where you had individuals who had a monopoly on a particular space and it didn’t allow other families the opportunity to utilize Isla Blanca,” County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. said during the meeting.

The county judge asked how the new rules for reserving a spot at the park would prevent people from simply signing up repeatedly to reserve the same spot for consecutive three month increments.

“They might not get the same spot the following year,” Parks Director Joe. E. Vega replied.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.