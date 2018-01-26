Island updates ordinances at first meeting of the year

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council considered six new ordinances during their first meeting of 2018, held on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The first ordinance up for consideration, 18-01, was related to Spring Break, and called for temporarily restricting traffic on East Sunset Street to one direction only (eastbound) during March.

“We are having issues on East Sunset with emergency vehicle access, and just residents in general, accessing their property during Spring Break,” Assistant City Manager Darla Jones said. She explained that the City considered other options, such as having no parking there, or widening the street, but concluded that making East Sunset one way during Spring Break was the best choice. Council members concurred and unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance.

Next up for consideration was Ordinance 18-02, updating the City’s building and standard codes. Local builders and developers were provided a list of key changes to the codes during a roundtable discussion held last November, said David Travis, who works in the City’s building inspections and permitting department. Council voted to approve the first reading.

Council also approved the first reading of Ordinance 18-03, which updates the Master Flood Hazard Prevention ordinance according to the latest requirements from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

