Council moves forward with comprehensive plan

Comprehensive planning, consideration of a wind sporting site, Sand Castle Trail maintenance, relocating a monument, City Hall improvements and development of a boat ramp were key items on the agenda of the Wednesday, Jan. 17 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

First up, the Council authorized the city manager to execute a contract related to the creation of a comprehensive plan, including a budget amendment for up to $150,500 to fund the endeavor.

City Manager Susan Guthrie explained that on Nov. 15, 2017, Council had authorized the formation of a steering committee for the comprehensive planning process, initially naming then-Councilman Dennis Stahl and Alita Bagley as members. Additionally, Troy Giles, Patrick McNulty, Wally Jones, Irv Downing, Kim Dollar and Clayton Brashear were added to the list of committee members.

Guthrie explained the committee has sought out a proposal from Kimley Horn to serve as the consultant for the project. She stated the firm was selected based upon past experiences with the City, as well as references from other cities. The estimated cost for consulting will be between $135,000 and $150,000, according to the proposal.

“We have, I assume, a sketch of a plan to communicate with the community over and over again this process is going on?” inquired Mayor Stahl.

