Lighthouse officially reopens

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After more than a year spent hidden beneath a layer of scaffolding, the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse was officially reopened to visitors Tuesday.

The City of Port Isabel, in partnership with the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the reopening of the iconic structure by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the steps of the Lighthouse.

Several dignitaries were present, including all five members of the Port Isabel City Commission, South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl and City Manager Susan Guthrie, Superintendent Lisa Garcia, and State Rep. René Oliveira.

Also present were several officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which was responsible for the maintenance project, and the Texas Historical Commission.

“As many of you know, we waited a long time for this day, but the result is beautiful, I think everyone will agree,” said Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, who served as the master of ceremonies for the ribbon cutting.

“For our city, it’s not just a lighthouse, it’s really a beacon to the rest of the Valley and the state about what we have to offer,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.