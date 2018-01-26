LMWD talks garbage, odor and rates

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) Board of Directors continued discussions about potentially adding garbage billing to its monthly bills, tackling ongoing odor complaints near district lift stations, and funding a potential rate study during its meeting Wednesday night.

First up was the discussion to add the garbage billing for the City of Port Isabel and the Town of Laguna Vista to the LMWD’s monthly water bills.

The city managers for both municipalities had attended previous meetings to propose the idea, suggesting that utility customers would benefit from receiving one bill for their water, sewer and garbage service. But the Board of Directors raised many questions about the proposal, including how much it would cost the LMWD to do the legwork on the billing, which entity would be responsible for enforcing non-payment of bills, and how the accounting for three different entities would be reconciled when only one would be handling the collections.

These lingering questions led to quick work by the LMWD directors, who summarily rejected the idea at the beginning of Wednesday night’s meeting.

