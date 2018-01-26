More funding needed for skate park

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The newly combined Keep SPI Beautiful and Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee held their first meeting of 2018 on Wednesday, Jan. 17. Topics included fundraising for the skate park, an update on parks and recreation activities, and the election of officers.

Committee members provided their input on a brochure which will be used to solicit funding for the City’s planned skate park to be built at John L. Tompkins Park. Committee member Pat Rasmussen provided background information on the events that led to the creation of the brochure.

“We have funding and some drawings we have been reviewing from an engineering company on a couple of options for the park,” Rasmussen explained. “What we are learning through the process is we don’t have the budget or funding to do the bowls and the mini ramps and things that we want to include,” she continued.

She added the skate park’s planners are seeking corporate, company and individual sponsorship of the project. Committee members ultimately voted to proceed with publishing a revised brochure.

Next on the agenda, Parks and Recreation Manager Anne Payne provided an update on the City’s parks and related activities. She reported that ground leveling was completed in a field at Tompkins Park, and irrigation is scheduled to be installed this week. The hope is to have grass growing in the field by summer.

