Buyers make offer on Yacht Club

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

A local man made an impassioned plea to the Port Isabel City Commission at a special meeting Wednesday night, stating his case to persuade the City to sell him the embattled and historic Yacht Club building.

Accompanied by his wife, Irma, and daughter, Laura, Ernesto Martinez addressed Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora and Commissioners Martin C. Cantu, Carmen Rios and Martin Cantu Jr. Also present at the meeting was City Manager Jared Hockema and City attorney Gilbert Hinojosa.

Martinez prefaced his remarks by noting that the Yacht Club, built in 1926, should be expected to show wear and tear, but its current condition is, as Martinez described it, “pretty bad.”

“The Yacht Club has received extensive damage by water, to a point where most of it is probably rotted out. You also have an infestation of critters and fleas inside of it,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.