Birder’s Paradise

WOWE concludes with live raptor show

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Word is getting out about the Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE).

The 5-day long festival, which showcases the best of the Rio Grande Valley’s native flora and fauna, was a resounding success this year, as both well-established events and new attractions drew an extra 400 people compared to the 2017 WOWE.

“The last couple of days were really great,” South Padre Island Birding and Nature (BNC) Naturalist Javier Gonzalez said. A total of 1,701 people attended WOWE throughout the week this year, compared to approximately 1,300 last year, he said.

“People are catching on to WOWE more and more every year. The speakers are getting better. We’re getting more interested people that enjoy it,” he said.

