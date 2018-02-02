CVB greenlights over $200,000 in event funding

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board heard reports from their subcommittees and voted on a block of special events funding requests during their Wednesday, Jan. 24 meeting.

The Board approved more than $200,000 in events funding for the following:

WOWE (January) $2,000

Splash South Padre Island (April) $25,000

Sand Crab Run/Fat Tire Bike Race-Bill Gardner (April) $4,000

Shallow Sport Tournament (May) $2,500

Jailbreak (May) $30,000

Dargel Boat Fishing Tournament (June) $2,500

Texas International Fishing Tournament -TIFT (August) $15,000

Ladies Kingfish Tournament – LKT (August) $5,000

American Petroleum Institute (API) Fishing Tournament (August) $2,500

Fish for Hope (August) $2,500

Wahoo Fishing Tournament (September) $25,000

JJ Zapata Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500

Shallow Stalker Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500

South Padre Island Triathlon (September) $3,500

SPI Nature and Tourism Hallowings (October) $35,000

SPI Fishing Days (October) $5,000

Take a Kid Fishing Tournament (October) $2,500

Elite Redfish Championship (October) $25,000

Raul Alcala Gran Fondo (November) $10,000

