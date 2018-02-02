CVB greenlights over $200,000 in event funding

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS
The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board heard reports from their subcommittees and voted on a block of special events funding requests during their Wednesday, Jan. 24 meeting.
The Board approved more than $200,000 in events funding for the following:
- WOWE (January) $2,000
- Splash South Padre Island (April) $25,000
- Sand Crab Run/Fat Tire Bike Race-Bill Gardner (April) $4,000
- Shallow Sport Tournament (May) $2,500
- Jailbreak (May) $30,000
- Dargel Boat Fishing Tournament (June) $2,500
- Texas International Fishing Tournament -TIFT (August) $15,000
- Ladies Kingfish Tournament – LKT (August) $5,000
- American Petroleum Institute (API) Fishing Tournament (August) $2,500
- Fish for Hope (August) $2,500
- Wahoo Fishing Tournament (September) $25,000
- JJ Zapata Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500
- Shallow Stalker Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500
- South Padre Island Triathlon (September) $3,500
- SPI Nature and Tourism Hallowings (October) $35,000
- SPI Fishing Days (October) $5,000
- Take a Kid Fishing Tournament (October) $2,500
- Elite Redfish Championship (October) $25,000
- Raul Alcala Gran Fondo (November) $10,000
