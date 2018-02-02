«

CVB greenlights over $200,000 in event funding

News

by Editor

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board heard reports from their subcommittees and voted on a block of special events funding requests during their Wednesday, Jan. 24 meeting.

The Board approved more than $200,000 in events funding for the following:

  • WOWE (January) $2,000
  • Splash South Padre Island (April) $25,000
  • Sand Crab Run/Fat Tire Bike Race-Bill Gardner (April) $4,000
  • Shallow Sport Tournament (May) $2,500
  • Jailbreak (May) $30,000
  • Dargel Boat Fishing Tournament (June) $2,500
  • Texas International Fishing Tournament -TIFT (August) $15,000
  • Ladies Kingfish Tournament – LKT (August) $5,000
  • American Petroleum Institute (API) Fishing Tournament (August) $2,500
  • Fish for Hope (August) $2,500
  • Wahoo Fishing Tournament (September) $25,000
  • JJ Zapata Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500
  • Shallow Stalker Fishing Tournament (September) $2,500
  • South Padre Island Triathlon (September) $3,500
  • SPI Nature and Tourism Hallowings (October) $35,000
  • SPI Fishing Days (October) $5,000
  • Take a Kid Fishing Tournament (October) $2,500
  • Elite Redfish Championship (October) $25,000
  • Raul Alcala Gran Fondo (November) $10,000

