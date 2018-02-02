Charter amendment on May 5 ballot

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

An amendment to the Town Charter that would formally assign the Laguna Vista Marina as a boat launch facility “specifically for the exclusive use of the residents of the Town and accompanying guests” will be on the May 5 election ballot.

The ballot will also include the election of three Council members.

The Town Council voted unanimously on Jan. 9 to place the amendment on the ballot as a means to honor the desire and intent of Robert F. Roloff and Marion L. Roloff who deeded land for use as a Town park in 1963 and the marina in 1971.

“Some people feel that future Councils could change the intent of the Roloff family,” Mayor Susie Houston said, adding that the potential exists for the Town to sell part of the marina to private interests. “We can’t say what will happen 50 years from now. By amending the Charter, it would be more difficult to change (the Roloff family’s intent). It will ease the minds of those concerned,” she said.

