SPICE Chili Cook-Off set for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A big appetite and a love for a hearty bowl of chili are all that’s needed to help out a good cause this weekend as South Padre Island’s Walk for Women (W4W) gets set to host the SPICE Chili Cook-Off.

It’s the premiere winter event for the local non-profit organization, which aims to help women and their families as they battle against breast cancer. “We really consider this our fun event,” said W4W Vice President Christy Carrasco Wednesday.

For years, Walk for Women has been known for hosting a breast cancer awareness charity walk in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But, in an effort to also provide events at other times of the year, W4W eventually took over the organizing of the SPICE Chili Cook-Off, Carrasco said. Previously, the event was hosted by the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.