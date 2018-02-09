Unfair Winds

Cold front, strong breezes dampen Kite Fest turnout

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

It didn’t rain, but it certainly didn’t shine, either, as Kite Fest 2018 began the first of its two outdoor festival days last Friday. As yet another cold front moved through the region, a thick blanket of clouds covered the entire dome of the sky and a stiff breeze began to blow unceasingly.

For a festival that depends on wind to make its attractions go, it was a little bit too much of a good thing. “In the general scheme of things, today is not an optimal flying day. For most of these people today is really considered somewhat abysmal,” said Jeff McCown, who stood beneath an awning on the bay flats north of the South Padre Island Convention Centre announcing each kite flying act as they took to the air.

“Today’s wind is very high. It’s been gusting about 25, which is not good,” he said.

McCown, a Harlingen resident and retired competitive kite flyer, explained that most stunt kite performers prefer slower winds, which allow them more flexibility in controlling their high tech kites.

