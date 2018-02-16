First responders gear up for Spring Break

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Spring Break was the topic of discussion during a Coffee and Conversation featuring South Padre Island Police Chief Randy Smith and Fire Chief Doug Fowler last Thursday, Feb. 8. The event —sponsored by the SPI Chamber of Commerce — was held at the Padre Island Brewing Company.

Smith led off the discussion by highlighting some of the efforts the City has undertaken since Spring Break of last year. He cited the analysis of the event led by City Manager Susan Guthrie and the formation of two subcommittees focused on Spring Break related issues. One committee addressed short term rentals, while the other worked to revise the City’s ordinances regarding mass gatherings and special event permitting.

“We started trying to look at event permits, what it takes when special events are put together, because those are some of the most taxing situations that can happen to the police department and EMS,” Smith said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.