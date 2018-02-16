New Sea Turtle Inc. facility opens Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Local sea turtle fans no longer have to wait. After a year of construction, the folks at Sea Turtle Inc. (STI) have announced the doors will open to the public for the first time this Saturday at its new $6 million facility.

Construction workers and volunteers could be seen busily adding the finishing touches to the sprawling indoor and outdoor educational facility Wednesday in anticipation of its first weekend of crowds.

“This has been many, many years in the making and to finally see it come almost to completion, we’re very excited by that,” said STI Director Jeff George. He thanked the community, STI volunteers and staff, and the board of directors for their hard work in making the facility become a reality.

The new facility boasts high tech learning tools, colorful works of art, whimsical features, a bit of history and plenty of space to explore.

2018-02-15SeaTurtleInc5WEB 2018-02-15SeaTurtleInc4WEB 2018-02-15SeaTurtleInc3WEB 2018-02-15SeaTurtleInc2WEB 2018-02-15SeaTurtleInc1WEB

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.