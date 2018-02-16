Island council takes health challenge

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council issued a wellness challenge to one of its neighbors, looked at improving the training of City employees, and considered enhancing transparency and decision making capabilities during its Wednesday, Feb. 7 meeting.

Council considered a request from the Point Isabel Independent School District regarding the “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge.” The program calls for a pledge by the mayor and council members to promote health and wellness on South Padre Island and across the Laguna Madre community.

Student leaders from the District provided a presentation highlighting the program and its associated website. Mayor Dennis Stahl and members of the Council signed the pledge along with a challenge to the City of Laguna Vista as a part of the program.

The Council also considered a $2,000 budget amendment to support the SPI Connect training program. SPI Administrative Services Director Wendi Delgado presented an analysis of the City’s employee training program. Delgado emphasized that providing high-quality educational training programs that support employee development and organizational effectiveness is key to the program.

