Valley comedian Raymond Orta coming to Port Isabel

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Comedian Raymond Orta will be coming to the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center this summer, according to City officials. The news was unveiled during a meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission Tuesday evening.

It’s all part of the City’s plan to market the event center, explained City Manager Jared Hockema. And the City hopes that Orta, who is a Rio Grande Valley native, will help draw the type of crowds which would later seek to book the venue for events such as quinceañeras, weddings and more.

The performance is scheduled for July 20. And Orta won’t be alone; he brings with him several other stand-up comedians, a City staffer said. At performances throughout the Valley, the comedian has often sold out tickets. Orta has agreed to stay for a second night of comedy in the event the July 20 booking is oversold, City officials said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.