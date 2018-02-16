Island preps rental property owners for Spring Break

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In anticipation of Spring Break 2018, the City of South Padre Island held a public meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8 to provide information and answer questions about new policies and procedures related to short term rentals.

SPI Assistant Finance Director Eduardo Salazar provided the audience with an overview of the resources available regarding short term rentals on the City’s Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) web page. “This has been completely redesigned with simplified language. It includes helpful links to relevant pages,” described Salazar.

He noted that the resource section at the bottom of the page includes an informational brochure, a sample rental agreement and answers to frequently asked questions.

Salazar next addressed the city ordinance related to short term rentals which was updated in July 2017. He pointed out new requirements for property owners to provide an in-person response within one hour if needed, via themselves or a representative. “This came out of the recommendations of the short term rental committee, for business owners to strengthen their rental agreements, giving our law enforcement more authority to take action,” Salazar explained.

