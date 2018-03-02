City greenlights Yacht Club Reinvestment Zone

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

With three of the five members of the Port Isabel City Commission present at Tuesday’s regular meeting, the proposal to create the Yacht Club Reinvestment Zone was unanimously approved. The approval of the second and final reading of the reinvestment zone ordinance paves the way for the City to grant a tax abatement agreement with the new owners of the beloved property.

“We’re just excited about this project. It’s a great project for the private sector to engage in,” said Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema after the meeting, which was held at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center due to the primary election voting taking place at City Hall.

“It’s exciting for the city of Port Isabel to see that building back functioning, to see investment coming in here — private investment. We’re happy,” the city manager said.

For Bayview resident Ernesto Martinez, who, with his children, has agreed to purchase the Yacht Club property, the creation of the reinvestment zone was welcome news. “It’s absolutely awesome. We were hoping we would get that abatement. The board’s worked diligently and we’re very happy with it, very happy with the outcome,” Martinez said after the meeting.

