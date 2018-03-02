No bikes allowed?

KSPIB mulls prohibiting bicycles at skate park



By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Parks and Recreation and Keep SPI Beautiful merged committee discussed rules for a proposed skate park, heard reports on environmental related programs, and reviewed the status of city parks during their Wednesday, Feb. 21 meeting.

One of the issues discussed regarding the skate park was whether to allow bicycles on the course. Parks and Recreation Manager Anne Payne said her showed that bikes can present problems.

“What I’ve read is, bicycles — the pegs on the side and things — can dig into the concrete, (and) can cause damage in different ways,” Payne said.

Payne said she’d vote no to allowing bicycles in the City’s planned skate park, “because if we want to spend the amount of money that we’re planning to spend, then we want to keep it nice.” Committee member Pat Rasmussen shared that she also read about the potential damage and was in agreement on the restrictions.

“We don’t want anything that would damage this since we are going to spend a significant amount of money,” agreed committee chair Debbie Huffman. She added the City has already invested in the bike lanes and has made SPI a “bike friendly city.”

